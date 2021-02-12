Lady Designer

Booklet Design 1 Click User Guide

Booklet Design 1 Click User Guide
Booklet Design. The main goal was to simplify the present of Hair Waxing design by simplifying the color Scheme and adding more Picture to the entire content so imagery came to the main focus and easy to learning

Design: Booklet Design | Print Ready
Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop
