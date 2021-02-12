Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Derek Truninger

Truninger Design Logo

Derek Truninger
Derek Truninger
Hire Me
  • Save
Truninger Design Logo minimal deisgn simple logo oregon logo design icon design geometic icon branding d t truninger mark graphic design brand identity design logo
Download color palette

Personal brands are always so difficult but I think I finally found the one. I recently came across some old sketches that lead me to this logo design. I really like the simplicity and bold shapes.

Derek Truninger
Derek Truninger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Derek Truninger

View profile
    • Like