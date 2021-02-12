Ayoub Bennouna

Fly High - Bird Shop (Logo)

adobe illustrator branding flat design minimal icon minimalist logo logo design bird logo bird minimalist logo
When I wanted to make a logo for the bird shop, I immediatly thought of, of course, a bird but also a heart, because birds represent peace, love and freedom. This is why I went with this design to highlight the idea of nature and love, which explains the shape of the logo, which is a bird in a heart shape !

