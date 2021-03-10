Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Habit Tracker Website

Habit Tracker Website
Download color palette
  1. Habit Tracker Website.png
  2. Habit Tracker Background.png
  3. Habit Tracker Research.png
  4. Habit Tracker Problem Validation.png
  5. Habit Tracker User Persona.png
  6. Habit Tracker Wireframes (WEB).png
  7. Habit Tracker Style Guide.png
  8. Habit Tracker Appreciation.png

Hey Friends👋🏼,

That is my new project about habit tracking. It was inspired by the real-world problem that some individuals may face when they want to quickly and easily stick to their newly formed habit, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few clicks. I have solved that problem by designing this website. It helps you with tracking your habits and helps to stay motivated throughout the process in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?

✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

