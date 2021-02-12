Jaya Prakash
ERPNext Business Managament tool

Hey Everyone!!!🏀
We collaborated with ERPNext since last year, this is the world's best free and open-source platform. It comes with 1000+ objects to help you run your business. I'm glad to share this shot here, One of our long term collaboration with the ERP Team.

Almost everything you need in one place. Designed for both, simplicity and power.

Thanks.

