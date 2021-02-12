Pavel Abramiankou
Order details

Order details buttons elements element detail number table list numbers calendar ui calendar ui minimal e-commerce marketplace order details order b2b sales b2b
Here are the order details page and part of the admin pannel for one of the projects we're currently working on.
nowvac.com is a b2b marketplace providing the unique experience of buying vacuum tech online: transparent pricing, products comparing, customer reviews and Q&A between the customers and the sellers.

