Stephan Zammit

Take Your Business Online - Typing & Sitting Character Animation

Take Your Business Online - Typing & Sitting Character Animation 2d instagram post explainer illustration motion graphics minimal mograph trendy character animation character design app pinreel animation character

Pinreel - Social Media Video Maker

A character animation typing on computer design done on a phone using the Pinreel App: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5

With Pinreel you can easily create fun animated videos. Design social media gifs, Instagram stories, logo & text animations with our professionally designed video templates.

Create unique designs in seconds, simply drag & drop animated text, images, logos, stickers & effects. Video animation has never been easier!

Get it here: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5

