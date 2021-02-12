3D Shapes for Figma

Trending designs to inspire you
How you doing 👋 ?
Feel free to download my new, freshly baked asset pack.
- 10 different 3D shapes
- Ready to use Figma File
- Scale shapes up to 1920x1920 px
- Highlights and Shadows on different layers
- Changeable colors (also black and white)
👉 Grab theme here and use it everywhere you like - for free.
I am attaching shape preview below that post, so you can check quality (or lack of it ^^).
If you like what you see, feel free to rebound this shot with your interpretation of those shapes 🤞.
Stay safe!