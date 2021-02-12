Good for Sale
3D Shapes for Figma

3D Shapes for Figma freebie-friday shape elements shape layers shape animation 3d animation 3dsmax 3d artist 3d art figma design freebies figmadesign freebie free figma 3d shape shapes design ui
3D Shapes for Figma

3D Shapes for Figma

How you doing 👋 ?

Feel free to download my new, freshly baked asset pack.

- 10 different 3D shapes
- Ready to use Figma File
- Scale shapes up to 1920x1920 px
- Highlights and Shadows on different layers
- Changeable colors (also black and white)

👉 Grab theme here and use it everywhere you like - for free.

I am attaching shape preview below that post, so you can check quality (or lack of it ^^).

If you like what you see, feel free to rebound this shot with your interpretation of those shapes 🤞.

Stay safe!

