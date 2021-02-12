The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? Purrweb in da house! We wanna share with you our new shot — the Banking app! 💸

🏦 It’s a mobile bank for managing income and expenses.

💳 The first screen displays the user's bank cards, balance and the last transactions performed.

📊 The second screen displays statistics of income/expenses in the form of a graph, where you can select the desired date and study expenses by category.

🌚 We used black color to focus the user on working with finances.

💲Pay attention to detailed study of income/expenses using categorization and graphs! How cool is that?

Created by Eugene Khalturin

