The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, guys? Purrweb in da house! We wanna share with you our new shot — the Banking app! 💸
🏦 It’s a mobile bank for managing income and expenses.
💳 The first screen displays the user's bank cards, balance and the last transactions performed.
📊 The second screen displays statistics of income/expenses in the form of a graph, where you can select the desired date and study expenses by category.
🌚 We used black color to focus the user on working with finances.
💲Pay attention to detailed study of income/expenses using categorization and graphs! How cool is that?
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Eugene Khalturin
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜