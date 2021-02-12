Purrweb UI

Banking App

What’s up, guys? Purrweb in da house! We wanna share with you our new shot — the Banking app! 💸

🏦 It’s a mobile bank for managing income and expenses.

💳 The first screen displays the user's bank cards, balance and the last transactions performed.

📊 The second screen displays statistics of income/expenses in the form of a graph, where you can select the desired date and study expenses by category.

🌚 We used black color to focus the user on working with finances.

💲Pay attention to detailed study of income/expenses using categorization and graphs! How cool is that?

Created by Eugene Khalturin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

