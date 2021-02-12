Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fatin Hanifah

EPresensi

Fatin Hanifah
Fatin Hanifah
  • Save
EPresensi attendance presensi office web ux ui
Download color palette

Here is my new shot, EPresensi🔥

Online presence design for office. This design I made together with my team.

Hope you like it 💜
Press "L" on your keyboard.

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 12, 2021
Fatin Hanifah
Fatin Hanifah

More by Fatin Hanifah

View profile
    • Like