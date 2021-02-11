Nike - Self Checkout

Trending designs to inspire you
"Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc."
I used Nike's website as a reference (mainly because I wanted to do a clothing company) and used colour in a way to bring focus to different parts of the page. Colour is useful to give significance when it's necessary for the user to process and proceed during the payment portion.
SKILLS USED // UX, UI, Web Design
PROGRAMS USED // Figma
#dailyui