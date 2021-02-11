Lucchini Johann

H for Zaha Hadid - Architype Alphabet Project

Day 8 — H for Zaha Hadid. First woman to get the Pritzker price, nobel prize of architecture. The inspiration is found in the awesome Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Centre.

Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Iwan Baan

