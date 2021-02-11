Predrag Markovic ⭐

Lumen 3D logo mechanical puzzle light mirrors lumen puzzle 3d logo 3d apple arcade art deco art noveau steampunk mechanism mechanical game logo animation
Lumen is a new type of puzzle game where a player has to solve levels using lights, lenses and mirrors.
Only on Apple Arcade:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lumen/id1489903517
If you are interested to find out more about my design process, check out this detailed case study:
https://www.toptal.com/designers/graphic/logo-case-study#qZJwR8

