Illustrated safety landing

We’re reimagining cities by putting safety first. In this project we were able to use a secondary menu to explore different parts of a city, with the help of illustrations. We visit the Hospital, the (data) Bank, Main Street, the Police Station and the Post Office. Each page communicates different facets of how we work with safety and security at Cabify.
A city that’s safer to get around is one where we want to live!
Kudos to the team: Ludmila Hermida, Amanda Pitillas and Miguel Camacho from Sensa Design
Thanks for watching 💜
