Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi mates!
Today i wanna show you some screens of my fashion store concept — Weare. It's a modern clothing shop for everyday dress with some interesting (in my opinion) navigation, design and composition solutions. I hope to show a video with interactions in the next few weeks.
So stay tuned and press "L" if you enjoy it!