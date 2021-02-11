Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Drawing game | Mywatershop.ru

graphic design background design interfacedesign interface digitaldraw digital art digital painting flatdesign flat illustration characterdesign character animation character design game design game art
Hello, dribbles! Today I have for you are drawing game what you really can play here ➡️ https://mywatershop.ru/games It’s a small game for water delivery shop, where you need to catch bottles of water to have a points for discount.
The task was to draw interface, background, use city theme and create characters like this nice guy.

✉️ kazakova.graphic@gmail.com

