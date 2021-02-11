Drawing game | Mywatershop.ru

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, dribbles! Today I have for you are drawing game what you really can play here ➡️ https://mywatershop.ru/games
It’s a small game for water delivery shop, where you need to catch bottles of water to have a points for discount.
The task was to draw interface, background, use city theme and create characters like this nice guy.
✉️ kazakova.graphic@gmail.com