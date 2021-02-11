Trending designs to inspire you
Its been going on my mind for a while to create an illustration based on some traditional art or craft. Taking into consideration the rich history of leather craft, I chose it.
While creating this project I surfed through videos of crafting leather products, specially the small leather goods. I was mesmerized by the dedication and patience with which each creator crafted their products. Each and every step had their reasons and it was almost like magic how the product developed right infront of my eyes.
The skills and dedication behind the craft inspired me tremendously.
This is a shift from my usual style of focusing on a couple of objects but, I thought of proceeding with it, in order to give the feel of the process involved in crafting leather.
Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/