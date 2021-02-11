Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shot 1/16
The One With Birth of Brucira ☀️
With the vision of becoming unique design storytellers, our founders decided to take the next step in January 2018, which was building Brucira!
Brucira's name was coined from two words ‘Brew’ and ‘Cira’. While ‘brew’ indicates the process of building up, ‘cira’ is the Greek word for ‘Sun’-the epitome of eternity & power. 🌞⚡️
Voila! That's Brucira! ✨
Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3 🥳🎉
Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️