Shot 1/16

The One With Birth of Brucira ☀️

With the vision of becoming unique design storytellers, our founders decided to take the next step in January 2018, which was building Brucira!

Brucira's name was coined from two words ‘Brew’ and ‘Cira’. While ‘brew’ indicates the process of building up, ‘cira’ is the Greek word for ‘Sun’-the epitome of eternity & power. 🌞⚡️

Voila! That's Brucira! ✨

Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3 🥳🎉

Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️