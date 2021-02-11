QR Code Generator Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Yo, friends! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a platform for generating QR codes 📲

📱On the shot, you can see the main page with the most important information for users. It describes what this platform is for, and shows different subscription tariffs. The QR codes can be generated for emails, venues, business cards. Users can also see the scan analytics.

🍭The color palette is very restrained and we used white as the main color. It’s complemented by large bright elements: yellow, blue and pink.

🤳 This platform allows not only to generate different QR codes but also to create a unique design for them.

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

