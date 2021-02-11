uStock - Message Support

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys 👋
New screen for uStock, it's message screen! For all of you who maybe don't know what uStock is, uStock is investment app for my personal project.
In the future, there is interaction too, animation (promotion style), and also some kind of screens with the different states (website/landing pages and maybe dashboard too!).
Press "L" if you like it, if not, press "L" too.
