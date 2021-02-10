An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain

Trending designs to inspire you
After watching The Crown I became interested in learning about the lineage of the royal family. However, after much searching I was unable to find any clear or even well designed graphic showcasing the history of the monarchs of England and Great Britain. I decided to create one myself in the hopes that it will educate, inform, and allow for more simple explanations of this very complicated family tree.