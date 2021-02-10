Mike Laine

An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain

Mike Laine
Mike Laine
Hire Me
  • Save
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
An Illustrated Guide to the Kings & Queens of Great Britain the queen lineage royal coat of arms vector typography coronation graphic design victoria elizabeth portraits illustration english ancestry design the crown monarchy britain england
Download color palette
  1. Title.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png
  5. 4.png
  6. 5.png
  7. 6.png
  8. 7.png

After watching The Crown I became interested in learning about the lineage of the royal family. However, after much searching I was unable to find any clear or even well designed graphic showcasing the history of the monarchs of England and Great Britain. I decided to create one myself in the hopes that it will educate, inform, and allow for more simple explanations of this very complicated family tree.

BritishKingsQueens-Timeline.pdf
3 MB
Download
Mike Laine
Mike Laine
Designer & a lover of all things creative.
Hire Me

More by Mike Laine

View profile
    • Like