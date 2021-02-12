Dark Landing Page Concept For Data Processing Company

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys,
Here is a concept landing page for a data processing company or any company with a modern dark UI look.
The design incorporates polygon art and futuristic UI. There is the use of lines and dark mode for the design makes it pretty interesting. It can be used for a data processing company or any modern IT company.
The Figma source file for the design is free to download.
To show your love, please L and F. Also remember I upload new freebies every day so don't forget to follow me if you want to see daily design bite in your feed.
Love.