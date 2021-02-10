Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
THE SOCIAL LIFE OF FORESTS

THE SOCIAL LIFE OF FORESTS editorial illustration subterranean network cooperate communication trees fungi forest digital art colorful illustration
Illustration for a magazine article about the social life of forests. Trees appear to communicate and cooperate through subterranean networks of fungi. What are they sharing with one another?

