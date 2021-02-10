Pen & Mug

Sailor's Delight

Sailor's Delight nashville delight sailor red nautical sailing logo logo design branding boat wave negative space water seafood logo bar branding restaurant branding sail bar logo marina sailboat restaurant logo
“Red sky at night, Sailor’s Delight.”
Sailor’s Delight marina bar serves fresh caught seafood, craft beer and your favorite day-at-the-lake cocktails from lunch ‘til the wee hours of night. Float on in sometime, the water’s great.

Brand & web design for food/bev industry
