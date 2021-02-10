G for Frank Gehry - Architype Alphabet Project

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Day 07 — G for Frank Gehry, inspired by the Vitra Design Museum. An amazing architect who designed a lot of stunning structures as the Fondation Louis Vuitton.
Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Wladyslaw
Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.
More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com
