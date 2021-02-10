Lucchini Johann

G for Frank Gehry - Architype Alphabet Project

G for Frank Gehry - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype letter typeface type typo type design johannlucchini illustration typography design graphic design architectural architechture alphabet
Day 07 — G for Frank Gehry, inspired by the Vitra Design Museum. An amazing architect who designed a lot of stunning structures as the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Wladyslaw

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

