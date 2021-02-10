Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pavel Ivanov

Paw Logo

Pavel Ivanov
Pavel Ivanov
  • Save
Paw Logo testing api brand
Download color palette

We updated our logo at www.paw.app.
Here's the structure and gride, based on the golden ratio. How do you like it guys?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2021
Pavel Ivanov
Pavel Ivanov

More by Pavel Ivanov

View profile
    • Like