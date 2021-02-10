Nucleo v3 Beta

Sebastiano Guerriero
🎉 I'm thrilled to share v3 of the Nucleo application, a free icon manager for Mac and Windows.

Download Nucleo 3:
https://nucleoapp.com/beta/

The new app is packed with tons of new features, and it finally has dark mode (app settings > appearance > 🌚).

Any feedback is welcome!

Posted on Feb 10, 2021
