Nine Bank - Sign Up

"Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image."

I thought I’d try creating a logo along with the sign up page for mobile. I’ve always had a hard time with creating logos, but I wanted to see if I could make something I could image a bank could use. The bank I created is called Nine Banks. I have always been into branding and marketing itself, and this was definitely a fun project to do.

SKILLS USED // UX, UI, Logo Development, Branding

PROGRAMS USED // Adobe Illustrator, Figma

#dailyui