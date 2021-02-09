Kind Marketing

Homeless Garden Project

Kind Marketing
Kind Marketing
Hire Me
  • Save
Homeless Garden Project wordpress development color palette educational content creation strategy consulting web development wordpress web design
Homeless Garden Project wordpress development color palette educational content creation strategy consulting web development wordpress web design
Homeless Garden Project wordpress development color palette educational content creation strategy consulting web development wordpress web design
Homeless Garden Project wordpress development color palette educational content creation strategy consulting web development wordpress web design
Homeless Garden Project wordpress development color palette educational content creation strategy consulting web development wordpress web design
Homeless Garden Project wordpress development color palette educational content creation strategy consulting web development wordpress web design
Download color palette
  1. HGP.jpg
  2. HGP-Website-1.jpg
  3. Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 4.44.48 PM.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 4.44.14 PM.png
  5. Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 4.45.26 PM.png
  6. Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 4.46.30 PM.png

In 2019 we started a journey with Homeless Garden Project, a non-profit in Santa Cruz, CA that has served as a blueprint for many nonprofits wishing to copy their impactful and successful model. Through the soil of their urban farms, it is their mission to provide the tools and life skills people need to build a home in this world.

We were brought on to help the team refine their brand and work with the them on general brand education. Additionally we spent the past year developing their new website strategy, revised content, design and production. We launched the site at the beginning of 2020, it turned out great and they could not be more thrilled!

Kind Marketing
Kind Marketing
Smart & socially responsible, let's create goodness together
Hire Me

More by Kind Marketing

View profile
    • Like