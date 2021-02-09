In 2019 we started a journey with Homeless Garden Project, a non-profit in Santa Cruz, CA that has served as a blueprint for many nonprofits wishing to copy their impactful and successful model. Through the soil of their urban farms, it is their mission to provide the tools and life skills people need to build a home in this world.

We were brought on to help the team refine their brand and work with the them on general brand education. Additionally we spent the past year developing their new website strategy, revised content, design and production. We launched the site at the beginning of 2020, it turned out great and they could not be more thrilled!