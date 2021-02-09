Logo design - PMK construction

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for a construction company which builds exclusive structures for big clients. Based in New York PMK is a company who believes in their personal approach with clients.
I've chosen for a somewhat friendlier blue color to represent the personal approach of PMK. The icon mark represents the unique structures they create. You could say they really think outside the box.
Please let me know your thoughts.