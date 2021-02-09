Trending designs to inspire you
In our spotlight today is StockApp: an all-in-one investment solution for tracking and managing investments.
Our main task was to craft a platform affordable to everyone in a more advanced and appealing manner rather than a black and white spreadsheet. As a result, we came up with a useful and interactive investment data management design.
For this project, we created:
UX/UI design
