Logo Design_Unbox BD

Unbox BD is an online shop where you will find every types of products according to every season (various product + surprise, as you will find every products seasonally). The products of Unbox BD are mainly -shirt, t shirt, hoodie, jacket, bedsheet, blanket etc including electronics accessories. Our highest priority is customer's full satisfaction. This logo will look great on both print and web.
I am available for new project.
Contact here: hasibuldipto777@gmail.com
