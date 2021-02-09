Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yasser Nazir

UI - VOLET (Payment App)

Yasser Nazir
Yasser Nazir
UI - VOLET (Payment App)
Hi Dribbblers!

Wishing everyone an awesome working day and loads of creativity.
Here is another shot. The app is based on an eWallet concept, but with the idea of a super app, where you can find everything, from food delivery to transportation and paying bills, etc...

You can check the website here: https://www.voletapp.com/

I hope you will like this. I am working on many projects. Stay tuned for more shots.

Be safe !

Yasser Nazir
Yasser Nazir

