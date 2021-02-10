Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab

Smart Nora Health - Smart Sleep Tracking Prototype

RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab
RD UX/UI for RonDesignLab
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Nora Health - Smart Sleep Tracking Prototype mobile ui device product page smartnora health care health app healthcare healthy tracking tracking app medical app medical care medical patient onboarding emr ehr mobile design mobile app mobile
Download color palette
  1. Видео 08.02.2021, 16 56 58 (edit) v2.mp4
  2. Fonts and tools dribbble.png

We're available for new projects
hello@rondesignlab.com

You can find us here:
Website
👑 Exclusive content on Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook

RonDesignLab
RonDesignLab
Design & Development Firm
Hire Us

More by RonDesignLab

View profile
    • Like