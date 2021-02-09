Clever Dashboard UI Kit for Figma

Available on webpixels.io

🔥 Webpixels contains hundreds of amazingly well-crafted components and templates. They're built on top of the design system we created to support designers and developers in building modern user interfaces and scale projects while remaining consistent.

Designed in Figma. Coded with Bootstrap 5.

Get the HTML

Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!

Press L to support us 👻

and follow webpixels for more content!

Follow our team on

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website