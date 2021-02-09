Facite - Project Management App UI Kit

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone 👋
🎉 Facite is now available on UI8!
🧾 I've made a lot of changes to have the Facite have a cleaner design. So the final design is quite different from the posts I shared before.
Facite is a Project Management App equipped with features such as creating new tasks, managing teams, managing jobs, invite friends, chat, notifications, and contacts.
I am open to any criticism. What do you think of the design? 🤔