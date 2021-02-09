Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, guys? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an app for purchasing cryptocurrency 🤑
💰 On the shot you can see the main screen of the app. It shows the total balance of the user, balance of each cryptocurrency, a currency converter, a chart of rise and fall and recent transactions.
💙 We used dark blue as the main color. It stands for severity, concentration, and accuracy.
💲 This app allows users to purchase cryptocurrency quickly and easily, plus, they can monitor currencies and convert them!
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Vasilina Vysotkova
