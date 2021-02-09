Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Trading Platform trading ewallet wallet currency converter currency converter cryptocurrency web fintech finance startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Cryptocurrency Trading Platform trading ewallet wallet currency converter currency converter cryptocurrency web fintech finance startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Cryptocurrency Trading Platform trading ewallet wallet currency converter currency converter cryptocurrency web fintech finance startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? Check out how the Purrweb team designed an app for purchasing cryptocurrency 🤑

💰 On the shot you can see the main screen of the app. It shows the total balance of the user, balance of each cryptocurrency, a currency converter, a chart of rise and fall and recent transactions.

💙 We used dark blue as the main color. It stands for severity, concentration, and accuracy.

💲 This app allows users to purchase cryptocurrency quickly and easily, plus, they can monitor currencies and convert them!

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like