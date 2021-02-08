RandomStamps #6

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
RandomStampsis a small personal project that I published last year on my Instagram account with some illustration tips included 😊🙌🏼
I've always loved the elements of video games, so this time I wanted to create a mana potion. I used Adobe Photoshop and brushes to illustrate it.
Hope you like it!
