RandomStamps #6

RandomStampsis a small personal project that I published last year on my Instagram account with some illustration tips included 😊🙌🏼

I've always loved the elements of video games, so this time I wanted to create a mana potion. I used Adobe Photoshop and brushes to illustrate it.

Hope you like it!
I'm a visual identity specialist and an illustrator.
