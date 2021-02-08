Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kristina Volchek

Vacation Rental Property Management Website Redesign

Kristina Volchek
Kristina Volchek
3-page custom website for a Canadian vacation rental management company, Hands Free Property.

I designed this project from scratch in Figma and then built in Webflow.

There were two major goals:
- create an easy way for potential clients to get qualified,
- and explain Hands Free Property advantages and process with a reliable & professional vibe.

Check out it live - handsfreeproperty.ca!

Kristina Volchek
Kristina Volchek
UX/UI Designer specializing in Shopify & Webflow
Hire Me

