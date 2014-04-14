David Wilder

Poster v2.2.1

David Wilder
David Wilder
Hire Me
  • Save
Poster v2.2.1 pbs dark lens film festival poster
Poster v2.2.1 pbs dark lens film festival poster
Download color palette
  1. poster_olff_2014_v2.2.1.jpg
  2. Poster_OLFF_2014_v2.2.1.jpg

Alternate placement of "2014"

2nd alt design here.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2014
David Wilder
David Wilder
Design built on Trust, Quality, and Affordability.
Hire Me

More by David Wilder

View profile
    • Like