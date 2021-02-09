Reinoud Oskam
Cropping app logo

Cropping app logo branding gradient arrow responsive dynamic blue pink apple appicon icon colors colours logo design videogame cropping crop logo app
Name TBA, for now what do you think of the app logo? The branding needs to be young, playful.

I'm really hyped about this project and I am currently working on some illustrations for the website.

