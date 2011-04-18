Andrew Austin

Land Run Monument

Andrew Austin
Andrew Austin
Hire Me
  • Save
Land Run Monument fatboy collaboration photypography project
Download color palette

Already found a use for the excellent Fatboy Husky by Matts Braun and Griffin.

Fatboy is a free release to help get the word out about their awesome Kickstarter project. Support that thing.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2011
Andrew Austin
Andrew Austin
Hey there, I’m a Product Manager @ Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrew Austin

View profile
    • Like