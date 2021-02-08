Siggi Baldursson

Design System | deepdivr (Saas)

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Design System | deepdivr (Saas) elements shadows typography rounded component ui cards clean css theme bootstrap user interface design user interface components styles design systems design cards ui ui
Design System | deepdivr (Saas) elements shadows typography rounded component ui cards clean css theme bootstrap user interface design user interface components styles design systems design cards ui ui
Design System | deepdivr (Saas) elements shadows typography rounded component ui cards clean css theme bootstrap user interface design user interface components styles design systems design cards ui ui
Download color palette
  1. DSGN 01.png
  2. DSGN 02.png
  3. DSGN 03.png

Hey friends! 🏀

Here is a design system that I created for a social media analytics platform, deepdivr. I created the design system initially using Sketch+InVision, in order to keep the front-end of the platform consistent, also to improve hand-off efficiency to our off-shore development team.

Then, later on, we decided to re-build the platform with our new internal development team from scratch, using Bootstrap, for agility and responsiveness. Therefore I created a custom Bootstrap Theme, directly derived from our design system, seen here.

This allowed me to develop the new front-end for our platform efficiently and with a consistent looking user interface.

The icons are a part of an open-source package I decided to go with to save time on making all icons from scratch in order to keep the front-end development agile. The full package can be found here: https://boxicons.com/

Press "L" if you like it 🤘🧡

All feedback welcome and appreciated.

Thanks for viewing!

https://deepdivr.io/

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like