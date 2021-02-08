Design System | deepdivr (Saas)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends! 🏀
Here is a design system that I created for a social media analytics platform, deepdivr. I created the design system initially using Sketch+InVision, in order to keep the front-end of the platform consistent, also to improve hand-off efficiency to our off-shore development team.
Then, later on, we decided to re-build the platform with our new internal development team from scratch, using Bootstrap, for agility and responsiveness. Therefore I created a custom Bootstrap Theme, directly derived from our design system, seen here.
This allowed me to develop the new front-end for our platform efficiently and with a consistent looking user interface.
The icons are a part of an open-source package I decided to go with to save time on making all icons from scratch in order to keep the front-end development agile. The full package can be found here: https://boxicons.com/
Press "L" if you like it 🤘🧡
All feedback welcome and appreciated.
Thanks for viewing!
https://deepdivr.io/