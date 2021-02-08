Mayowa Ogundeji

Cake Landing Page

Cake Landing Page uiux uidesigns glassmorphism cakewebsite cake ui ux webdesign landing page design landing page uidesign ui
I created De Versatile Logo earlier for my sister as she is a baker and wanted a word mark that would be easily recognisable and would also double as a signature.

I then proceeded to creating this beautiful landing page concept of how her website should look like. Lately I have been tending towards the angle of glassmorphism, thanks to Apple's Big Sur.

Please let me know your thoughts

