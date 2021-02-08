Cake Landing Page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I created De Versatile Logo earlier for my sister as she is a baker and wanted a word mark that would be easily recognisable and would also double as a signature.
I then proceeded to creating this beautiful landing page concept of how her website should look like. Lately I have been tending towards the angle of glassmorphism, thanks to Apple's Big Sur.
Please let me know your thoughts