Food Delivery App

Hi, friends! We are here with the new shot — Restaurant menu app. You’re right! With this app you can see what food you can order in a particular place! 🍽

🍔 The screen in the middle is a dashboard of the app with promotions and goods that can be sorted. The left screen is a dish card with a description and detailed information like weight, calories, etc.

🌮 Aaaaaand the right screen — Shopping cart, where you can add the number of devices, change the address and change the payment method.

🍟 We decided to choose the black accent color, so as not to greatly distract the user from the dishes.

🍱 The main trick — quick change of delivery address, detailed information about the dish, emphasis on popular dishes.

Created by Sergey Martyn

