Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The design of the model of the character is a work of Nikolai Mamashev from YouTube who has made it freely available to use for personal as well as commercial purposes. A large part of the credit of this work goes to him. My role was to make the poses and add other beautifying elements in these pictures.
Twin Hearts Meditation is an advanced meditation introduced by Master Choa Kok Sui which activates the Heart and the Crown Chakras resulting in peace, stillness, cleaner aura, activated chakras, rapid spiritual growth.
Find free to use designs at: https://pranichealingdesigns.blogspot.com