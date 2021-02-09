Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hayden Bleasel

Personal Rebrand, January 2021

Hayden Bleasel
Hayden Bleasel
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Rebrand, January 2021 nextjs product designer design focus simple 2021 website personal branding personal
Personal Rebrand, January 2021 nextjs product designer design focus simple 2021 website personal branding personal
Personal Rebrand, January 2021 nextjs product designer design focus simple 2021 website personal branding personal
Download color palette
  1. Homepage.png
  2. Work.png
  3. Blog_Presumi_Dribbble.mp4
  4. Playlists.png

I have a lot to do this decade, but my focus for this year is focus itself. My first step to achieving this is revisiting my personal brand, something I haven't done properly or thoughtfully in long while.

I spent a while exploring my new personal brand, you can read about it on my new blog.

✌️

Hayden Bleasel
Hayden Bleasel
I'm a Digital Product Designer and React Developer.
Hire Me

More by Hayden Bleasel

View profile
    • Like