Personal Rebrand, January 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have a lot to do this decade, but my focus for this year is focus itself. My first step to achieving this is revisiting my personal brand, something I haven't done properly or thoughtfully in long while.
I spent a while exploring my new personal brand, you can read about it on my new blog.
✌️