Aleksandar Savic

Paintings

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Paintings gallery framed paintings painting famous illustrator outline vector minimal illustration art museum digital icon set design icon iconography fingerprint
Download color palette

◀️ Portrait of Madame X, John Singer Sargent.
⏺️ Isabella Stewart Gardner, John Singer Sargent.
▶️ Saturn Devouring His Son, Francisco De Goya.

60d6837145d12d858307e956565fcfc7
Rebound of
Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like