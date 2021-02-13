Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

The Scream & American Gothic

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
The Scream & American Gothic gallery framed paintings painting famous illustrator outline vector minimal illustration art museum digital icon set design icon iconography fingerprint
Download color palette

◀️ The Scream, Edvard Munch.
▶️ American Gothic, Grant Wood.

60d6837145d12d858307e956565fcfc7
Rebound of
Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like