Aleksandar Savic

Milena Pavlović & Mikan Aničić

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Milena Pavlović & Mikan Aničić gallery framed paintings painting famous illustrator outline vector minimal illustration art museum digital icon set design icon iconography fingerprint
Download color palette

◀️ Milena Pavlović Barili, Autoportret, 1938.
▶️ Mikan Aničić, Seka 1976.

60d6837145d12d858307e956565fcfc7
Rebound of
Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like